'It was like out of a bad movie': Congresswoman Jackie Speier on the pro-Trump riots
Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier, no stranger to trauma and violence, described the moments leading up to and during the pro-Trump riots as she watched her colleagues debate the electoral college votes on the House floor.
Pelosi aide says laptop stolen from her office during pro-Trump riot at US Capitol
A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed Friday that the laptop used for presentations was stolen when the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Reddit bans subreddit group ‘r/DonaldTrump’ for 'repeated policy violations' after Capitol riot
Reddit has banned the subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump" from its platform after repeated violations of its policies in recent days amid the violent breach by supporters of the president at the U.S. Capitol.
US Capitol police officer dies of injuries sustained during pro-Trump riots, officials say
One day after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building as Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes to certify president-elect Joe Biden's win, a Capitol police officer passed away due to injuries he sustained while on-duty during the riots.
After Capitol riot, many point out stark contrast between treatment of BLM protesters, pro-Trump mob
The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history.
US Capitol flags ordered flown at half-staff for fallen US Capitol Police Officer who died following riot
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff following the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died after he was injured when President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.
Lehigh University rescinds honorary degree granted to President Trump in 1988
Lehigh University's Board of Trustees has voted to rescind an honorary degree that was granted to President Donald Trump back in 1988 in the wake of Wednesday's violence.
House Democrats considering swift second impeachment of President Trump
Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Non-scalable fence erected around Capitol as more National Guard members arrive in DC
The National Guard erected what they described as a "non-scalable fence" to protect the U.S. Capitol on Thursday – one day after pro-Trump supporters stormed the building.
Scotland's justice minister wants to bar Trump from coming to UK after he 'incited a violent mob'
Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf is calling on officials to deny President Trump's entry into the U.K. following the riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, blaming him directly for inciting a "violent mob" at the nation's Capitol.
Capitol Police rejected federal help to quell pro-Trump mob
Three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.
ASU researcher weighs in on role of social media in DC's deadly riot
In the aftermath of Jan. 6's protest, Facebook and Twitter have blocked President Donald Trump's accounts, after a video posted by Trump reiterated baseless election fraud claims.
Georgia woman among dead after riot at U.S. Capitol
A 34-year-old woman from Kennesaw, Georgia was one of four people who died when a mob of President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to DC Police.
Loeffler: 'I cannot, now, in good conscience object to this certification'
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, speaking on the floor of the Senate chamber after a mob protesting the certification of the Electoral College votes, said she is withdrawing her object to the count.
Rep. Omar unveils articles of impeachment for President Trump
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has written the articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.
FBI seeking information after chaos and destruction at US Capitol
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking help identifying individuals who were part of the unprecedented chaos Wednesday when pro-President Donald Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Growing calls to boycott some Chicago businesses following US Capitol riot
Henry Chang owns at least three Chicago restaurants where staff are now receiving death threats after Chang posted a picture with a Washington, D.C. boarding pass saying, "Get wild fight for Trump."
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns blaming Trump rhetoric after Capitol riot
In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos, a Michigan native, blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation's democracy. She says, "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me."
DC police post 26 pages of riot suspect photos for identification
With advancements in modern technology and the use of social media, tracking down rioters seen in large crowds are easy to track down, experts say.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee introduces Articles of Impeachment against President Trump
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has introduced Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.