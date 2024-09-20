Man shot during attempted robbery in Phoenix, suspects sought: PD

The Brief A man is expected to survive after being shot during an attempted robbery near 27th and Campbell Avenues. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.



A man is expected to survive after police say he was shot during an attempted robbery early Friday morning in Phoenix.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 near 27th and Campbell Avenues.

Phoenix Police say officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"It was learned that the man was the victim of a robbery by two adult males," police said. "During this robbery attempt the victim was shot by one of the suspects."

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.