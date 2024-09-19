Questions remain in Tempe's Arizona Mills shooting

The Brief Tempe Police say they need help finding the suspects responsible for a shooting at Arizona Mills on Sept. 13. At a news conference on Sept. 19, nearly a week later, police said 12 shell casings were found, but no victims have come forward.



The Tempe Police Department is having a tough time pinning down the people responsible for the Sept. 13 shooting at Arizona Mills.

Investigators are asking for the public's help finding the suspects involved.

As you can imagine, chaos broke out in the food court after shots rang out around 7:30 p.m. Tempe Police say a fight between two large groups led to the shooting.

The suspects then took off running. Officers from multiple agencies did a complete sweep of the mall, but were unable to find the shooter, or any victims.

Police were able to retrieve 12 bullet casings.

Nearly a week after the incident, investigators are still looking for leads and help to narrow down their list of suspects.

"If you were at the mall that night, and you had your phone out, you were with your family, you were taking video, you took a selfie, anything, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., we're asking, please, send us that information," Tempe PD Sgt. Ryan Cook said at a news conference on Sept. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to called Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.