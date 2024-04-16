California woman died after falling off Arizona cliff: YCSO

A spokesperson with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the agency is investigating a deadly fall in the Sedona area.

The incident, according to a statement released on April 16, happened on the morning of April 15. Crews were responding to a report that a woman had fallen down a 140-foot cliff on Bear Mountain, while hiking with her husband and a one-year-old.

"A group of hikers stopped after hearing yelling and discovered that the woman was seriously injured. While members of the group called 911, one hiked down the embankment and found that the victim was still breathing, but unfortunately, she passed away shortly after," read a portion of the statement.

Officials with YCSO have identified the victim as 40-year-old Zynad Joseph. Joseph, along with her husband and the one-year-old, were from California, and were renting an Airbnb in the Sedona area.

"The husband and child were flown off the mountain, and the victim was recovered with the assistance of the DPS Ranger and the SAR volunteers," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the incident happened