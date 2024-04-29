Chandler hosts small-group sessions to hear teen violence concerns

Six months have passed since the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord as he was brutally beaten at a Halloween party.

To address teen violence, the city of Chandler on Monday listened to community voices in collaborative, small-group sessions.

At the listening session, a clear message from Chandler Police Chief Bryan Chapman was heard.

Posting evidence to social media does not help progress in an investigation, but giving evidence directly to law enforcement does.

Featured article

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke is calling on parents to help solve teen violence.

"If parents are complicit, they are not being a part of the solution, but they’re a part of the problem," Harkte said.

Chandler mom, Julie Thorley, says parents have to communicate with kids as growing up with social media has changed their childhood.

"Things are happening at an earlier age. It’s scarier as a parent. Nowadays, it is different. It’s not how when I grew up, so we need to start having these programs implemented in earlier grades, not waiting until they’re in junior high, now waiting till they’re 13 and 14," Thorley said.

Chief Chapman announced the findings from the department's in-depth review on all teen violence cases in Chandler.

"I can sit here today and tell you that, based on that holistic review, that none of the cases we have investigated in Chandler have not been tied to the ‘Gilbert Goons,'" he said.

The city is looking to implement two ordinances to curb the issue.

One prohibits the sale and supply of brass knuckles to minors, and the other limits unruly gatherings. Both of which will give police more tools to decrease teen violence.

Chandler's city council will be voting on those two ordinances in May.