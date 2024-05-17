Inside Out Aesthetics l Moms on a Mission

"Inside Out Aesthetics is serving others with good intentions and honesty," said Terri Mazaheri.

To know Terri is to know that's true and the mission of Inside Out Aesthetics – "to serve, to connect and give love" – is what Terri and her staff strive for daily.

"We have everyone all the way from 14-year-olds here, 85-year-olds here, and I love them all, but one of my sweet spots is the mom," she said.

Terri is now a successful single mother of two, but that's not how her journey started.

"I actually grew up on a farm not too far from Mason City Rockwall area," she said.

Terri Mazaheri

Her humble beginnings, growing up in Iowa with her high school sweetheart, her parents, Carol and Don, and her brothers, Roger and Bill.

"We lived right next to my grandparents and then all his siblings around there too, so we farmed and it was really good for my brothers and I to grow up in that community," she said.

That taught her the value of family.

After going to nursing school, moving to Arizona in 1994, meeting her then-husband and creating a family of her own, that taught her about selflessness.

"Whatever choice I made, whatever action I did, or what decision I was going to go and do, I was always thinking about them first," said Mazaheri.

Like many moms, it also taught her about the pressures motherhood brings.

"It’s an extreme amount of pressure when you really understand the responsibility to create good humans for the world, show them how to give, show them how to be curious, show them how to look people in the eye and ask questions and be caring humans," she said.

In knowing what that pressure feels like, she opened Inside Out Aesthetics in 2016.

"Sometimes, we just need to take a beat," Mazaheri said. "There is a little sweet spot about taking care of yourself."

As moms, we forget to do that – often weighed down by the guilt – but to care for others, we first have to care for ourselves.

"We kind of customize to each person, so the great thing is you have all these different medical facials to choose from, like right here, she has the hydra facial," said Mazaheri.

Whether you want a medical-grade facial, Botox, or hormone and gut health care, chances are she has a service for you.

The team she built started with just four women. Now, she employs and empowers 28, including mothers.

"Everything is better together and surrounding yourself with people who have like minds and that servant heart, I knew that it was going to be something special," said Mazaheri.

Her approach to beauty really is something special, too. Embracing what's real, and aging with grace.

"The beauty is in our kindness," said Terri. "The beauty is in the way we show up for others. How we show up for others is how we show up in life."

When life as a mother gets tough, here's her advice.

"Enjoy all of it," she said. "Enjoy all of it, even when it’s hard, even when you’re tired, even when you’re not sure what you’re doing or how they’re going to turn out. It’s literally the best thing you'll ever do."

For this "Mom on a Mission," to her, a mother is…

"Unconditional love," said Mazaheri.