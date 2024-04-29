Chad Daybell trial: FBI special agent and Tammy Daybell's relatives testify

There was some emotional testimony in the trial of Chad Daybell, an Idaho man who is accused of killing his first wife, Tammy Daybell, along with two of Lori Vallow's children who once lived in the Phoenix area.

During Monday's trial proceedings, we heard from an FBI special agent and two of Daybell's family members.

Nick Ballance is with an FBI team called CAST (Cellular Analysis Survey Team), and his testimony focused on cell phone data linked to Alex Cox, and how his device was tracked on Daybell’s property, very close to the JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's burial sites. The locations pinged on crucial dates following the last sightings of JJ and Tylee: Sept. 9, 2019 and Sept. 23, 2019.

Cox, who was Vallow's brother, died in late 2019. Evidence showed how Daybell, Vallow and Cox communicated via text and phone in September 2019. The next month, Tammy died, and a quick funeral happened days after.

Two of Tammy’s cousins also testified, describing differences in the stories Chad provided about his wife coughing and throwing up on the night of her death. They described a lack of emotion from the self-proclaimed 'doomsday prophet' at Tammy’s service.

"The first thing he said was that she wasn’t easy to live with," said Tammy's cousin, Patricia Later. "He said she was lazy. He said she had depression, which she did, but to say it out in front of the whole congregation, I thought was - I guess embarrassing for her. I don’t know."

The trial is set to resume on Wednesday, May 1.