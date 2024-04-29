Man arrested following Glendale officer-involved shooting: Surprise PD

Surprise Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that involved a Glendale Police officer.

In a statement released on April 29, police say 26-year-old Gohan Kancab has been booked into jail. He is accused of aggravated assault with a simulated weapon, aggravated assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct involving weapons, and shoplifting.

"The officer involved in the shooting is a two year veteran of the Glendale Police Department, with 11 total years of law enforcement service. The officer’s body-worn camera and dash camera were activated and recorded the incident. No other citizens or officers were injured," read a portion of Surprise Police's statement.

We first reported on the shooting on Sunday, which happened near Glendale and 51st Avenues.

"As officers were en route, further information was received indicating that the suspect was armed and waiving a gun around as he left the store. Upon arrival, the first responding officer encountered the armed suspect near the bus stop," said Sgt. Randy Stewart with the Glendale Police Department.

The suspect appeared to have a weapon, police say, that he pointed at the officer. That's when the officer fired his gun and shot the suspect.

