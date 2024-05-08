Human remains found in Northern Arizona identified: CCSO

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say they have finally managed to identify a man whose remains were found decades ago.

Investigators say the remains found in an area 40 miles east of Flagstaff on April 19, 1975 is that of Gerald Francis Long, a Vietnam veteran originally from Minnesota. His remains were found by farmers who were chasing a runaway pig in the area.

"The victim became known as Munsingwear Doe, named for a Munsingwear brand jacket found with the remains," the statement reads.

Long was identified after CCSO contracted a Salt Lake City-based firm to identify the remains through the Forensic Genetic Genealogy process. The same process was reportedly used to identify the suspect in the Idaho student murders, as well as the suspect in the killing of an Arizona woman named Allison Feldman.

Gerald Francis Long, in an undated photo (Courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

Long was identified as a potential match in February, and the remains were positively identified in May.

"The cause of Long's death was not determined in 1975, and remains unknown today," read a portion of the statement.