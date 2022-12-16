Idaho students killed: Police reviewing new body camera video
As police continue to looking for a suspect in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students, they are narrowing down the search of a vehicle in question, and are hoping that more information will lead to a break in the case. Reporter Jake Karalexis has more.
Idaho murders: Police running down list of 22K Hyundais, seek 'anything abnormal' in frat party timeline
Idaho police revealed new details about the Hyundai Elantra they are seeking in connection with the deadly quadruple stabbing of four students in an off-campus rental home.
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
The Moscow coroner, who also happens to run her own law office in the center of town, said the toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students aren't relevant to the case.
Idaho murders: Floor plan shows house where 4 college students were mysteriously killed one month ago
An old floor plan of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 shows the second and third floors of their off-campus home when it was being renovated more than 20 years ago.
Idaho murders: Cops take hours of video from gas station after clerk spots white car on night of stabbings
Detectives collected eight hours of surveillance video Tuesday morning from a gas station in Moscow where a clerk saw a potential clue on the night of the unsolved stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
Idaho murder victim's family hires local attorney amid frustrations with police probe
The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has retained a criminal defense lawyer amid growing frustrations with the police investigation, he said.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves said the victims had "big open gouges" that were clearly the work of a "sadistic male" and called police "cowards" for not sharing more with the public.
Idaho police warn of 'criminal charges' for web sleuths engaged in 'harassing' amid 'misinformation'
Four University of Idaho students were attacked in their sleep on Nov. 13 - and police have not publicly named any suspects
Idaho murders: Border authorities monitoring for Hyundai Elantra that was near scene of quadruple homicide
Ports of entry along the U.S.-Canadian border are monitoring for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the "immediate area" of a home where four University of Idaho students were murdered last month.
Idaho murders: Slain university students' neighbor says front door left wide open after attacks
A neighbor of four slain University of Idaho students whose shocking stabbing deaths remain unsolved nearly four weeks later claimed they saw the front door wide open hours after the slayings.
Idaho police likely using investigative genetic genealogy in college students' murders, expert says
Authorities collected 113 pieces of physical evidence at the scene for testing by Idaho State Police Forensic Services, which have been "working 24/7 in the lab" to try to get results as quickly as possible.
Idaho murders: Police search for white Hyundai Elantra near murder scene
The Moscow Police Department said Wednesday that detectives want to speak with occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus home where four college students were brutally murdered on Nov. 13.
Idaho murders: 25 to 40% of students chose not to return to campus, university says
The University of Idaho, reeling from the violent stabbing deaths of four coeds, has estimated that 25 to 40% of its students have not returned to campus, Fox News has learned.
University of Idaho could see 'collapsing enrollment' unless police solve students' murders, lawmaker says
An Idaho state lawmaker predicted "collapsing enrollment" at the University of Idaho unless police solve the quadruple homicide that took place over three weeks ago at an off-campus residence.
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
A longtime criminal defense attorney who represented serial killer Ted Bundy is weighing in on similarities and differences between the horrific acts of his infamous former client and those of the uncaptured killer behind the University of Idaho murders.
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father reveals he does ‘not feel confident’ in the police investigation
"I do not feel confident," said Steve Goncalves, the father of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves "And that's why I push the envelope and say a little bit more. I hate to be that guy, but, you know…everybody has a job and a role to play and this is my role as the parent."
Idaho college murders: Sixth person listed on lease of home where 4 students were killed
The sixth person was not present at the time of the quadruple homicide, Idaho police believe
'We're going to solve this': Moscow police chief dismisses quadruple murders turning to cold case
Moscow's police chief said his department will work on the case 'until we solve it,' more than two weeks after the University of Idaho students were murdered
Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack
The father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students murdered in a home near campus on Nov. 13, told Fox News on Thursday that he has an "inkling" about the victims' behavior.