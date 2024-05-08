Expand / Collapse search

Human remains found decades ago identified; police shooting in the East Valley | Nightly Roundup

May 8, 2024
PHOENIX - From the solving of a decades-long mystery in Northern Arizona to a winning lottery ticket that was sold in rural Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

1. Human remains found in Northern Arizona identified

Human remains found in Northern Arizona identified: CCSO

Authorities in Northern Arizona say they have identified a man whose remains were found by farmers decades ago.

2. Police shooting investigation in the East Valley

Chandler Police shooting ends in suspect's death

A suspect is dead in Chandler after being shot by police on Wednesday afternoon.

3. Check your tickets!

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at rural Arizona supermarket

The ticket, according to lottery officials, is worth $1 million.

4. Are they kittens?

'Kittens' dropped off at Arizona Humane Society turned out to be something else

The Arizona Humane Society is warning people to be certain that baby animals are actually orphans before attempting to rescue them — and to be sure of the species of the animal.

5. Operator of Arizona hospitals files for bankruptcy: What to know

Company that operates Arizona hospitals files for bankruptcy: Here's what to know

A company that operates two hospitals in Arizona has filed for Chapter 11: here's what you should know about Steward Health Care's bankruptcy, and whether this could affect patients.

