Human remains found decades ago identified; police shooting in the East Valley | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the solving of a decades-long mystery in Northern Arizona to a winning lottery ticket that was sold in rural Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
1. Human remains found in Northern Arizona identified
Authorities in Northern Arizona say they have identified a man whose remains were found by farmers decades ago.
2. Police shooting investigation in the East Valley
A suspect is dead in Chandler after being shot by police on Wednesday afternoon.
3. Check your tickets!
The ticket, according to lottery officials, is worth $1 million.
4. Are they kittens?
The Arizona Humane Society is warning people to be certain that baby animals are actually orphans before attempting to rescue them — and to be sure of the species of the animal.
5. Operator of Arizona hospitals files for bankruptcy: What to know
A company that operates two hospitals in Arizona has filed for Chapter 11: here's what you should know about Steward Health Care's bankruptcy, and whether this could affect patients.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 5/8/2024