Planned Parenthood to resume medication abortion services in Flagstaff

Officials with Planned Parenthood Arizona announced on Monday that they will resume medication abortion services at their Flagstaff location.

According to the announcement, this will mark the first time Planned Parenthood Arizona will provide abortion care in Northern since June 2022.

"For almost two years since the Dobbs decision forced Planned Parenthood Arizona to stop providing abortion statewide due to legal uncertainty, Northern Arizona has been an abortion desert and patients with the means to do so have had to travel hundreds of miles to access care," read a portion of the statement.

Misoprostol tablets (Photo illustration by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The announcement was made just under a week after Arizona's Supreme Court allowed the state to enforce a near-total abortion ban that dates back to 1864. At the time, the court's justices said the state could start enforcing the abortion ban in 14 days, and during that timeframe, parties can pursue additional legal option.

"Planned Parenthood Arizona is swiftly following our commitment to continue providing abortion until the last possible legal moment, and this expansion of services to the Flagstaff community is the next step," read a portion of the statement.

While there have been calls, including from Republican State Senate Pro Tempore T.J. Shope, to repeal the law, the legislature, as of April 15, has yet to take action on such matter. In addition, whether the near-total abortion ban will be enforced remains uncertain, as Attorney General Mayes has said that as long as she is the state's AG, "no woman or doctor will be prosecuted under this draconian law in this state."

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has also said she will "not let overzealous county attorneys take this as an opportunity to target any individual."

"As long as I am Governor, no Arizonan will be prosecuted by extremist county attorneys for seeking abortion care," Gov. Hobbs wrote, in a statement released on April 12.