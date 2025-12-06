Double shooting in Avondale leaves teen, woman hurt: police

The Brief A woman and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized after a double shooting late Friday night in Avondale. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, with one shot in the calf and the other in the hand. Police have not yet identified a suspect or determined the circumstances that led to the shooting.



A double shooting investigation is underway in Avondale, after a woman and teen were found with apparent gunshot wounds on Friday night.

What we know:

Around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 5, Avondale Police responded to reports of shots fired near South Jean Elizabeth Place and West Flangan Street.

A woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound to her calf, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in her hand. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Police said a suspect in this case has not been identified. The identities of the teen and woman were also not released.

