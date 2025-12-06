Double shooting in Avondale leaves teen, woman hurt: police
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A double shooting investigation is underway in Avondale, after a woman and teen were found with apparent gunshot wounds on Friday night.
What we know:
Around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 5, Avondale Police responded to reports of shots fired near South Jean Elizabeth Place and West Flangan Street.
A woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound to her calf, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in her hand. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
Police said a suspect in this case has not been identified. The identities of the teen and woman were also not released.
The Source: Avondale Police Department