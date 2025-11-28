Deadly crash shuts down Loop 101 ramps: Glendale PD
PHOENIX - Two women are dead following a crash on the Loop 101 on Friday evening.
What we know:
The collision happened at 5:32 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Bell Road and the Loop 101.
Glendale Police said "individuals had to be extricated," following the crash.
One victim died at the scene, while another was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, before officials pronounced her dead.
Closures:
Bell Road is shut down in both directions, along with the on and off ramps of the Loop 101. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
What we don't know:
It is unknown what led up to the crash. The two women's identities were not released.
The Source: Glendale Police Department