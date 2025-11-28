Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash shuts down Loop 101 ramps: Glendale PD

Published  November 28, 2025 7:32pm MST
The Brief

    • A fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on the Loop 101 at Bell Road Friday evening, resulting in two deaths.
    • First responders had to extricate individuals from the vehicles after the collision.
    • Bell Road and the adjacent Loop 101 ramps are completely shut down in both directions as police investigate the cause of the accident.

PHOENIX - Two women are dead following a crash on the Loop 101 on Friday evening.

What we know:

The collision happened at 5:32 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Bell Road and the Loop 101.

Glendale Police said "individuals had to be extricated," following the crash.

One victim died at the scene, while another was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, before officials pronounced her dead. 

Closures:

Bell Road is shut down in both directions, along with the on and off ramps of the Loop 101. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led up to the crash. The two women's identities were not released. 

Map of the crash location.

The Source: Glendale Police Department

