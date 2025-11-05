Man who pleaded guilty in Marana hot car death case found dead: PCAO

The Brief The man who pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges in connection with a 2024 hot car death case in Marana has been found dead, according to Pima County Attorney Laura Conover. The victim has previously been identified as Christopher Scholtes' daughter. Scholtes accepted a plea deal in October, and was set to turn himself in on Nov. 5.



A man who was set to be sentenced for his role in the death of a Marana girl in 2024 has died.

What we know:

According to a video statement uploaded to YouTube by the Pima County Attorney's Office, they have confirmed that the father of a two-year-old girl who died after she was left in a hot car has died.

While the video did not mention the suspect by name, its description on YouTube clearly mentions Christopher Schultes.

Per the video, Schultes died on the night of Nov. 4.

According to a separate statement released by Phoenix Police, officers responded to a home near 3rd Street and Northern Avenue at around 5:22 a.m. on Nov. 5. The death is being treated as a suicide.

In their statement, Phoenix Police referred all inquiries regarding Schultes to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

"This is obviously extraordinarily complicated, and we extend our deepest sympathies and sorrow to all the loved ones who have suffered the loss of this beautiful baby girl, and now another loss to his family," said Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, in the video.

Christopher Scholtes

Dig deeper:

On Oct. 22, officials with the Pima County Attorney's office announced that Scholtes pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder and a count of intentional/knowing child abuse under circumstances likely to cause death or serious physical injury.

Per the PCAO statement, the guilty pleas were made as part of an agreement.

"Under the terms of the plea, the sentences imposed by the judge are going to run consecutively and Scholtes will face a sentencing range of 20 to 30 years of flat time," read a portion of the statement.

Timeline:

On July 9, 2024, we reported that a girl died after she was found unresponsive inside a car in Marana.

On that day the girl died, the high temperature reportedly reached 111°F in the Pinal County community. According to investigators, video taken by surveillance cameras in nearby homes showed that the girl had been left inside the vehicle for three hours.

The two-year-old victim, according to our previous reports, was Scholtes' daughter, and Scholtes was arrested on July 12, 2024.

According to KOLD's report on Scholtes' death, he was required to turn himself into custody by Nov. 5, and sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 21.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.