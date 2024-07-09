Child dies after being found unresponsive inside car in southern Arizona, PD says

article

A child died after being found unresponsive inside a car in southern Arizona on Tuesday, police said.

The child was found inside the car around 4 p.m. on July 9 near the Paseo Rancho Acero area in Marana, the police department said.

"Resuscitation efforts were being done, and the child was immediately transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police said,

A criminal investigation is underway. Police didn't identify the child.

Marana is just outside of Tucson, where the high on Tuesday reached 111 degrees.

Map of the area where the child was found: