Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Superior, Deer Valley, Parker Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Valley, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Child dies after being found unresponsive inside car in southern Arizona, PD says

By
Updated  July 9, 2024 6:43pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Photo courtesy of KOLD

MARANA, Tucson - A child died after being found unresponsive inside a car in southern Arizona on Tuesday, police said.

The child was found inside the car around 4 p.m. on July 9 near the Paseo Rancho Acero area in Marana, the police department said.

"Resuscitation efforts were being done, and the child was immediately transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police said,

A criminal investigation is underway. Police didn't identify the child.

Marana is just outside of Tucson, where the high on Tuesday reached 111 degrees.

Map of the area where the child was found: