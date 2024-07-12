Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Superior, Deer Valley, Parker Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Valley
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona father of girl who died after being found in hot car arrested

By
Published  July 12, 2024 11:28am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

A 2-year-old southern Arizona girl died after she was left inside a hot car near Tucson. (KOLD)

MARANA, Ariz. - The father of a 2-year-old girl who died after she was found unresponsive inside a hot car near Tucson has been arrested.

The child was found at around 4 p.m. on July 9 at a home near Camino De Oeste and Cortaro Farms Road.

Marana Police say the girl's father, 37-year-old Christopher Scholtes, told officers he arrived home and left his sleeping daughter inside the running vehicle with the air conditioning on because he did not want to wake her.

The girl's mother later arrived home and her daughter was found inside the vehicle, but the engine was not running. The girl's mother performed CRP until firefighters arrived at the scene. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Investigators say surveillance video obtained from nearby homes showed that the girl had been left inside the vehicle for three hours. The temperature in Marana on July 9 reached 111°F.

On July 12, Scholtes was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of second-degree murder and child abuse.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles," police said. "The temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly, even on relatively mild days, leading to potentially fatal outcomes within minutes."

Map of where the incident happened