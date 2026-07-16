Arizona weather forecast: Severe storms and flash flood threats rise across the state

The Brief Arizona faces an elevated flood risk on Thursday as a wet weather pattern brings widespread rain and thunderstorms. Southern Arizona is under a high risk for excessive rainfall, meaning numerous flash flood events are expected. Flood watches are active statewide, with Phoenix storm chances upticking Thursday evening before temperatures cool into the 90s.



Arizona's wet weather pattern continues with another round of rain and thunderstorms throughout the state on Thursday.

What to Expect on Thursday:

The pattern is favorable for pockets of heavy rain and storms, which creates an elevated risk for flooding around Arizona. In fact, southern Arizona has been placed under a three out of four risk on the excessive rainfall risk map. This means parts of southern Arizona are expected to see numerous flash flood events. Much of the rest of the state has the potential for scattered flash floods, including Phoenix. Storms that develop through the day Thursday may be able to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain in a small amount of time. A few storms could even produce over 2 inches.

Flood watches are posted across Arizona. In the High Country, the watch begins at 11 a.m. and lasts into the evening. In southern Arizona, including Maricopa County, the watch begins at 2 p.m. and lasts through the night. In Phoenix, the watch does not expire until 5 a.m. Friday.

On top of flooding, any storms on Thursday or Friday may create gusty winds, blowing dust and lightning.

In Phoenix, storm chances will uptick later in the afternoon and especially into the evening. The potential for additional rounds of rain continues through Friday.

Friday and the Weekend:

Temperatures react to the storms. Conditions will be humid, but the temperature slides down to the low 100s Thursday and the middle 90s to upper 90s Friday and Saturday.

This weekend, the rain chances drop from 10% to 20%. They will pick back up to 20% to 30% next week as temperatures return to the 103 to 107 range.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.