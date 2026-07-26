Chandler summer program keeps toddlers active and off screens

The Brief The Learning Experience is hosting a Little Goal Getters summer program designed to keep children off screens and engaged in hands-on activities. The program offers sports and physical activities tailored for ages ranging from infants exploring sports balls during tummy time to toddlers and preschoolers playing soccer and basketball. Leaders emphasized that staying active helps young children develop physically, mentally, and socially while building lifelong habits.



Cheering and the sound of sports can be heard throughout the day at The Learning Experience during its summer "Little Goal Getters Program."

What we know:

The program keeps kids off their screens and gets them involved in hands-on activities and even sports for toddlers, like soccer and basketball.

What they're saying:

"It's important for our young to stay active and engaged because it helps young children grow physically, mentally, and socially while building lifelong habits," said Johanne Jayne, center director at The Learning Experience in Chandler.

The Learning Experience has programs for infants exploring sports balls during tummy time to toddlers and preschoolers playing soccer.