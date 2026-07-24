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Arizona car wash boss on probation arrested again; Phoenix stabbing suspect detained l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 24, 2026 9:58 AM MST
Published July 24, 2026 9:58 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, July 24, 2026.

From the arrest of a West Valley car wash boss to a stabbing investigation in Phoenix, here are your top stories for July 24, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. West Valley car wash manager accused of felony charges

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Arizona car wash boss accused of preying on 17-year-old worker — he's already on probation for child abuse
article

Arizona car wash boss accused of preying on 17-year-old worker — he's already on probation for child abuse

He was already serving probation for child abuse when he got a job managing teenagers at a Surprise car wash. Now, police say 27-year-old Christian Bourn is back behind bars after sexually exploiting a minor employee in her car.

2. Phoenix stabbing suspect in custody

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Phoenix stabbing leaves man in extremely critical condition, suspect detained
article

Phoenix stabbing leaves man in extremely critical condition, suspect detained

A man is in extremely critical condition after being stabbed early Friday morning near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say a suspect is in custody.

3. Peoria school board president defends new principal

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Peoria Unified implements new safety policies amid teachers probe
article

Peoria Unified implements new safety policies amid teachers probe

As students prepare to return to school, Peoria Unified leaders are facing a lot of questions amid an investigation into two former teachers who are accused of having a sexual relationship with the same student.

4. AZ agency seeks higher contractor payout limits

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Arizona Registrar of Contractors explains payout limits following Sun State Pools claims
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Arizona Registrar of Contractors explains payout limits following Sun State Pools claims

Director Tom Cole details how the state processes claims against contractors and why the agency is advocating for higher recovery fund caps to better protect pool owners.

5. "We can confirm that forks are intended for food, not foot care"

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Carnival responds to viral video of passenger using fork for foot care
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Carnival responds to viral video of passenger using fork for foot care

Carnival Cruise Line has responded after viral videos captured a passenger aboard the Carnival Sunrise using a dining fork to scratch her foot.

A look at your weather

Extreme heat warning extended across Arizona
Extreme heat warning extended across Arizona

Extreme heat warning extended across Arizona

High pressure brings dangerous heat to Arizona this weekend before passing storms drop temperatures early next week.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews