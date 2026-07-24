Arizona car wash boss on probation arrested again; Phoenix stabbing suspect detained l Morning News Brief

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From the arrest of a West Valley car wash boss to a stabbing investigation in Phoenix, here are your top stories for July 24, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. West Valley car wash manager accused of felony charges

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2. Phoenix stabbing suspect in custody

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3. Peoria school board president defends new principal

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4. AZ agency seeks higher contractor payout limits

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5. "We can confirm that forks are intended for food, not foot care"

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