Battery explosion suspected cause of house fire that displaced Mesa family of 5

A Mesa couple, their three kids, and several pets were displaced last week after their home caught fire.

They say a toy battery is the cause.

It’s been a week since Alexis and Kaleb Allen’s home caught fire, leaving behind only the remains of many beloved items.

"The entire interior is a total loss. They’re going to need to gut everything and pull everything out," Kaleb said. "Everything in there is pretty much going to need to be thrown away."

While an official cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Allen's say investigators are pointing to a lithium-ion battery in a kids toy that exploded after being left outside in the heat.

"What else could possibly be dangerous in your own home?"

The family says they’ve learned the risk these batteries can pose.

"I’m just thinking about it now and I know that we have a little ride-on four-wheeler somewhere in the house right now with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery in it. It kinda makes you think what else could possibly be dangerous in your own home?" Allen said.

While they await final word from insurance and investigators, the couple is choosing to focus on the fact that their three kids and several pets are all safe and the community has been quick to offer support.

"I think just seeing all the support and all the love that we’ve had has just kind of helped us to stay positive," Alexis said. "We know that we’ll get back in there but we’ll have the support and love from others to make it through this."

The couple has a GoFundMe page set up by a friend to help recoup some of the losses.

They are also looking for volunteers to foster their two dogs.

