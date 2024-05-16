Apparent Amazon truck tire blowout near Tonopah kills 2 people

Image 1 of 4 ▼

An apparent tire blowout on an Amazon truck on I-10 near Tonopah ended in two people being killed on Thursday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.

The May 16 crash happened near 339th Avenue on the eastbound side of the highway around 2 p.m.

"It looks like an Amazon tractor-trailer may have experienced a blowout which may have caused the driver to lose control and strike the overpass," DPS said.

Two people inside the semi truck had serious injuries and died from their injuries.

No names have been released.

Map of where the crash happened: