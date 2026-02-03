DHS Secretary Kristi Noem arrives in Phoenix ahead of border survey

The Brief DHS Secretary Kristi Noem arrived in Phoenix Tuesday for a high-stakes border tour, amid rising political pressure and reports of cooling support from President Trump. A massive $70 million warehouse recently purchased by the agency in Surprise is expected to be converted into a detention facility, drawing local protests and intense scrutiny. New transparency measures, including a nationwide expansion of body-worn cameras for ICE agents, were announced following controversial fatal shootings in Minneapolis and recent raids at Zipps Sports Grill locations.



Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, greeting supporters ahead of a scheduled visit to the Arizona-Mexico border.

What we know:

Noem's arrival was met with significant fanfare as a line of Border Patrol agents stood to greet her. Cheers erupted from more than 50 supporters as she exited her aircraft, taking time to shake hands and take selfies with them at the airport.

Following the visit, Noem is traveling to Nogales to survey the border wall on Feb. 4.

Her appearance in Arizona will only amplify those concerns from protesters, amid rising tensions and rumors that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may increase enforcement actions in the state following recent events in Minneapolis.

The backstory:

Earlier this week, the secretary announced that ICE officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras, a program starting in Minneapolis before expanding nationwide. In a statement, Noem said the move allows the department to continue being the most transparent administration in history.

Local perspective:

The visit follows several high-profile incidents involving DHS and ICE in Arizona. The agency recently made a $70 million all-cash purchase of a warehouse in Surprise, a move that has drawn scrutiny.

"That would probably be a detention facility then," Noem said of the purchase. "I’m not sure if that’s under contract yet or not. You know, President Trump made a promise to the American people to make our country safe again, that we’d enforce our laws, and people that are here in our country that are perpetuating crimes against American people would be brought to justice and be sent home."

The administration has also faced protests following a recent immigration raid at several Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Valley. Some of the undocumented immigrants arrested in those raids claim they have no prior criminal records.

Big picture view:

Noem’s visit comes at a precarious political moment. Following recent events in Minneapolis, some Democrats have threatened impeachment, and reports suggest President Trump's support for the secretary may be cooling.

What's next:

The secretary is expected to provide further updates during her border event in Nogales.