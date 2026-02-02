Mother, daughter argument ends in stabbing in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An argument between a mother and daughter on Monday morning ended in a stabbing in Scottsdale, according to the police department.
What we know:
Around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, police responded to a domestic dispute between a mom and her adult daughter near 68th Street and McDowell Road.
The mother was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The daughter was also injured, but refused to be taken for treatment.
"This was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community." Scottsdale Police said.
What we don't know:
The identities of the two involved were not released. Officials are working to learn what led up to the argument.
The Source: Scottsdale Police Department