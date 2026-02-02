Mother, daughter argument ends in stabbing in Scottsdale

The Brief A mother was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a domestic dispute and stabbing involving her adult daughter in Scottsdale on Monday morning. The daughter was also injured during the altercation near 68th Street and McDowell Road. The motive remains unknown as investigators work to determine what sparked the argument.



An argument between a mother and daughter on Monday morning ended in a stabbing in Scottsdale, according to the police department.

What we know:

Around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, police responded to a domestic dispute between a mom and her adult daughter near 68th Street and McDowell Road.

The mother was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The daughter was also injured, but refused to be taken for treatment.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community." Scottsdale Police said.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two involved were not released. Officials are working to learn what led up to the argument.

Map of the incident location.