Elderly Arizona man missing, reportedly swept away by floodwaters

Deputies are searching for an elderly driver who was reportedly swept away by floodwaters on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Cordes Lakes residents reported seeing a vehicle being swept away in floodwaters at 3 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Big Bug Creek near East Fremont Drive and Thunderbird Trail.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a car being swept away with two men "on or near the trunk."

"A YCSO Deputy who had just arrived on scene took swift action, stepping into the surging water and successfully pulling one male subject to safety," the sheriff's office said. "The rescued man reported he had attempted to assist the driver after the vehicle drove into the flowing waters and was being swept away. The driver, described as an elderly male, was last seen as the car was carried further down the creek."

The car was later found lodged against a tree two miles from where it entered the water. No one was inside the car.

YCSO says the man's car was found lodged against a tree two miles from where his car reportedly entered the floodwaters. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

The car's owner was identified as a 70-year-old Cordes Lakes man.

"A family member confirmed that the individual left his residence around 3:00 PM and never reached his destination," YCSO said.

YCSO says crews have searched the entire area, but so far the man has not been found. Search efforts will continue on Wednesday.

Crews are searching for a 70-year-old Cordes Lakes man who was reportedly swept away by floodwaters on Nov. 18. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The man's name wasn't released by YCSO.

What you can do:

YCSO asks the public to avoid Big Bug Creek so crews can continue their search operations on Nov. 19.

"Please help keep yourself safe by exercising caution and avoiding dangerous areas throughout the county during this week's hazardous weather event," YCSO said.

Map of the area where the man's car reportedly entered the floodwaters