Body of man who went missing in Cordes Lakes area found: YCSO

The Brief The body of 74-year-old David Otero was found days after he went missing, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. Otero was last seen on Nov. 18, after driving into floodwaters in the Cordes Lakes area. The subsequent search for Otero involved multiple agencies and dozens of volunteers.



Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say a search for a missing 74-year-old man has come to a tragic end.

What we know:

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, officials with YCSO said the body of David Otero was found along Big Bug Creek, near the creek's intersection with the Agua Fria River.

Officials said the location where Otero's body was found was six miles away from where Otero and his vehicle were last seen before they were swept away on Nov. 18.

The backstory:

According to YCSO's Facebook post, Otero went missing after he drove into "rapidly moving flood waters on Big Bug Creek in the Cordes Lakes area."

The subsequent search for Otero, officials said, involved multiple agencies, including 80 volunteer search and rescue personnel.