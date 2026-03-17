March heatwave kickstarts early rattlesnake, scorpion surge across Arizona

The Brief Venomous activity is spiking months early in Arizona as record March heat drives rattlesnakes and scorpions out of dormancy and into residential areas and hiking trails. Snake bites have doubled compared to this time last year, and the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center has already logged 237 scorpion sting calls for 2026. Experts urge residents to call 911 immediately for snake bites, but advise calling the Poison Control Center first for scorpion stings to determine if an ER visit is necessary.



The season for bites and stings typically doesn't begin until May, but the March heat has started things early.

Local perspective:

Before the trails close Thursday, many hikers were seen tackling Piestewa Peak in 90-degree weather.

"Better to do it now than in July, I suppose," one hiker said.

Beyond the heat, hikers and residents are being warned to be on the lookout for scorpions and snakes lurking in plain sight.

"Is that something you’re mindful of?" a nurse hiking the trail was asked. "Very much. I’m a nurse, so I’m definitely not wanting to encounter any of those things," she replied.

What they're saying:

Russ Johnson of the Phoenix Herpetological Society says residents should remain vigilant even at home. "I don’t care what you do to your house, you can’t keep them out," Johnson said.

At the Phoenix Herpetological Society, Johnson showed off scorpions and various rattlesnakes kept safely behind cages. He noted that they have already been receiving calls because the heat has driven the creatures out much earlier this year, as snake bites are double compared to 2025 this time of year, while scorpion bites are up too.

"No calendar—everything is temperature-driven," Johnson said.

Maureen Roland, the director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, confirmed the increase in activity. "They are out," she said.

By the numbers:

The Banner Poison and Drug Information Center reports it has already received 237 scorpion sting calls this year.

What you can do:

"It’s a neurotoxin. You get pain, numbness, and tingling throughout your body," Roland said.

Experts advise looking out for tremors or breathing issues following a sting. Roland suggests calling the poison center for free advice before heading to the hospital.

"One of the big things poison centers can do is actually save money for people and keep them out of emergency rooms and urgent cares and doctors' offices when they don’t need to go in," Roland said.

Dig deeper:

However, for rattlesnake bites, the advice is simple: call 911 immediately. Johnson, who has been bitten several times, offered a final piece of advice for those at home.

"If you're going to go outside, turn on a light. Look down on your doorstep before your first step, because rodents go around the house and snakes follow the rodents now," Johnson said.

What's next:

A bigger uptick is expected as the temperature peaks around March 20, and more nurse volunteers are on standby to answer calls.