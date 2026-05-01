Revenge porn case arrest; Arizona leads the nation in SNAP benefit losses | Nightly Roundup

In tonight's Nightly Roundup, a man is accused of hacking a teen's social media accounts and posting her explicit photos online; Arizona is dealing with a dramatic drop in food assistance; people around the world are taking part in May Day rallies; a federal appeals court restricts access to one of the most common means of abortion in the U.S.; and an arrest was made in an El Mirage homicide case.

1. Judge sets $500k bail for AZ revenge porn suspect

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It's a troubling case of alleged teenage revenge porn in the East Valley as a 19-year-old man is facing more than two dozen charges. He's accused of harassing and sexually exploiting a girl, who was 15 years old at the time. Read more.

2. Arizona leads the nation in SNAP benefit losses

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Arizona is currently leading the nation in losses of SNAP benefits. That's according to a report by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. The numbers show children are among almost half of those who have lost food assistance. Read more.

3. May Day protest at Margaret T. Hance Park

Thousands are expected to gather in downtown Phoenix for May Day rally. Organizers say it isn't a "No Kings" protest, but a nationwide economic disruption, calling for no work, school, and shopping. Watch the video.

4. Appeals court limits abortion pill access, requires in-person distribution nationwide

A federal appeals court has restricted access to one of the most common means of abortion in the U.S. by blocking mailing of prescriptions of mifepristone. A panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is requiring that the abortion pill be distributed only in-person at clinics. Read more.

5. Boy dies after being shot in El Mirage neighborhood; 17-year-old suspect arrested

On May 1, police announced that they had arrested 17-year-old Schiloh Albin Niyibizi for the fatal shooting on April 29. Officials stated, "Niyibizi was booked into the Maricopa County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with 2nd Degree Murder, attempted 2nd Degree Murder, as well as several other felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident." Read more.

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