Arizona weather forecast: Triple-digit heat to persist for Phoenix
PHOENIX - After shattering records around the state and region on Wednesday, we'll do it again today.
Today:
The strong ridge of high pressure atop the Southwest will continue to bump temperatures up all around the region. In fact, high temperatures will not reach their peak in Arizona until Friday into Saturday.
Today we'll see an afternoon high of 104 in Phoenix. In Flagstaff, the high will climb into the low-mid 80s-- which is closer to the July average high. It will remain sunny and dry with generally light winds. Yet again today, record highs will fall across the state. In Phoenix, the current record high is 96 degrees, set in 2017.
Looking Ahead:
The forecast high climbs to 106 on Friday in Phoenix. The high could reach 105 on Saturday, and 102 on Sunday.
The anomalously strong high pressure dome will weaken and slip to the southeast by Sunday. However, it's replaced quickly next week with a new ridge. This will continue to keep the Valley around 100 degrees through next week, with over a week of record temperatures likely.
The forecast currently remains around 100 Monday, 101 Tuesday, and 102 Wednesday. Morning lows will stick in the upper 60s to low 70s, setting records as well.
For now, there's still no relief in sight as sunshine and heat prevail for the next 10 days.
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Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.
The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
- Sip cool water if person is alert
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Find a cooling center/hydration station
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
- Check the UV Index
- Check the heat risk map
Road Conditions
- Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
- az511.com
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.