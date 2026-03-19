Classes canceled at 2 West Valley high schools following bomb threat: Buckeye PD

The Brief Buckeye Police say two high schools in the West Valley have canceled classes due to bomb threats. The schools affected have been identified as Canyon View High School in Waddell, and Verrado High School in Buckeye.



Buckeye Police say two schools in the West Valley have canceled classes on March 19 due to bomb threats.

What we know:

According to updates released by Buckeye Police, the schools affected were Canyon View High School in Waddell, and Verrado High School in Buckeye.

Per Buckeye Police spokesperson Carissa Planalp, the incident at Canyon View High School began at around 7:00 a.m., when police received a report that a staff member received a voicemail claiming that there are bombs on the campus.

"It was concerning enough that Buckeye Police responded, and the decision was made to evacuate the students and staff that were on the campus at the time," Planalp said during an interview with FOX 10's Anita Roman.

During the interview, Planalp also talked about the incident at Verrado High School, saying a similar bomb threat was made there.

Dig deeper:

We have reached out to officials with the Agua Fria Union High School District for comment on the matter, but they have yet to respond. Both Canyon View and Verrado are part of the Agua Fria Union High School District.

Area where the incident is taking place