Man dead following crash: Surprise Police

article

The Brief A man is dead following a crash near 211th Avenue and Sun Valley Parkway, according to Surprise Police. Officers were sent to the scene as a result of an automated crash notification that was sent from an iPhone.



Surprise Police say a man is dead following a crash during the overnight hours of Dec. 1.

What we know:

The crash, per a statement released by Surprise Police, happened in the area of 211th Avenue and Sun Valley Parkway. Officers were sent to the scene at around 2:30 a.m., after an automated crash notification was sent to the police from an iPhone.

Per the statement, officers who arrived at the scene found a single vehicle that had left the roadway, with no one inside.

"During a search of the surrounding area, officers found a deceased adult male who had been ejected from the vehicle," read a portion of the statement.

What they're saying:

"Preliminary information indicates that excessive speed and failure to wear a seatbelt were contributing factors," investigators wrote.

What we don't know:

The person who died in the crash has not been identified by police.

What's next:

The roadway has been fully reopened. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, according to police.

Area where the crash happened