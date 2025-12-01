Man dead following crash: Surprise Police
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Surprise Police say a man is dead following a crash during the overnight hours of Dec. 1.
What we know:
The crash, per a statement released by Surprise Police, happened in the area of 211th Avenue and Sun Valley Parkway. Officers were sent to the scene at around 2:30 a.m., after an automated crash notification was sent to the police from an iPhone.
Per the statement, officers who arrived at the scene found a single vehicle that had left the roadway, with no one inside.
"During a search of the surrounding area, officers found a deceased adult male who had been ejected from the vehicle," read a portion of the statement.
What they're saying:
"Preliminary information indicates that excessive speed and failure to wear a seatbelt were contributing factors," investigators wrote.
What we don't know:
The person who died in the crash has not been identified by police.
What's next:
The roadway has been fully reopened. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, according to police.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Surprise Police Department.