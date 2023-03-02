In Phoenix for spring training? Check out these deals, events in the Valley

If you're planning to check out some spring training games in the Valley this month, be sure to try some of these deals, discounts and events:

Dining deals

Diego Pops, The Montauk & The Hot Chick

Guests can bring in their same day ticket from any AZ spring training game to receive $4 NUTRL hard seltzers at Diego Pops and The Montauk. In addition, The Hot Chick will also be offering $4 White Claws and Dos XX.

Through March 28

Old Town Scottsdale

https://www.jocqueconcepts.com/

Frutilandia

Get a free 20 oz. agua fresca and scoop of ice cream with the purchase of any of the following: a burger, nachos supreme, carne asada fries, 2 shrimp ceviche tostadas, or 2 hot dogs. Just show your game ticket.

Through March 31

8 locations in the Phoenix area

https://www.frutilandiausa.com/

Koibito Poke

"Guests can slide into the award-winning poke franchise Koibito Poke and receive $5 off their order when they bring in their same day game day ticket from any AZ spring training game!"

Through March 28

4 locations in the Phoenix area

https://koibitopoke.com/

Myke's Pizza

Spring training guests can get $2.50 off their Margherita Pizza if they show their ticket.

Through March 31

Mesa

http://mykespizza.com/

Over Easy

Dine in at any of the breakfast eatery's 10 locations and bring your same-day ticket (printed or on your phone) to be entered in a drawing to win breakfast for a year.

Through March 28

10 locations in the Phoenix area

https://eatatovereasy.com/

Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill

"Pop into the modern taco spot in Scottsdale with your AZ Spring Training ticket to receive $10 off your check!"

Through March 28

Scottsdale

https://www.saltandlimeaz.com/

Streets of New York

"Local family-owned franchise Streets of New York are giving guests a homerun deal this Spring Training season! Guests can bring in their ticket from any AZ spring training game for $5 off their order! Minimum of a $25 purchase."

Through April 3

16 locations in the Phoenix area

https://www.streetsofnewyork.com/

Taqueria Factory

Get two free tacos with the purchase of a beer or margarita. Show this Facebook post to the cashier to redeem.

Through March 31

Chandler

https://www.taqueriafactory.com/

Other deals

Mavrix

"Catch a game and then play a few more at Marvix! February 25th through March 28th, Mavrix is offering a free $10 game card to those who show their spring training ticket stub."

Through March 28

Scottsdale

www.mavrix.com

Octane Raceway

"Need a break from the sun after a long day in the outfield? Bring in your spring training ticket stub for 50% off Axe Throwing."

Through March 28

Scottsdale

www.octaneraceway.com

The Westin Hotel's Spring Training Package

"Guests will enjoy a complimentary "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" amenity featuring Corona Premium and peanuts along with a daily $50 food and beverage credit to be used at any of the hotel’s three dining outlets – Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits, Skysill Rooftop Lounge and Cup of Joe (excluding in-room dining and gratuity)."

Through March 31

https://www.marriott.com/offers/spring-training-offer-off-71355/phxwt-the-westin-tempe?propertycode=phxwt

Events

Phoenix

5th Arizona State Card Show: Spring Training Spectacular

"Join us for the 5th Arizona State Card Show, brought to you by Collectibles on College! We are Arizona’s largest sports cards and collectibles show, taking place during Arizona’s Spring Training Season! Come check out our hundreds of dealer tables showcasing sports card collections, sports memorabilia, TCG (Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic, MetaZoo), coins, Funko-Pops, comics, and so much more!"

March 24-26

$7.50 general admission / free for veterans, kids

Phoenix Convention Center

https://www.collectiblesoncollege.com/arizona-state-card-show.html

Scottsdale

Free Family Movie Night at The Scottsdale Resort

"Starting March 11th and every other Saturday in March, join us for a free family friendly movie out on our community lawn. Bring a blanket and enjoy free popcorn, hot cocoa, and coffee while watching baseball classics for Spring Training! Additional food and drinks available for purchase."

Through March 25

6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Free

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-family-movie-night-tickets-560854349457

Surprise

Bases and Brews Music Fest

"Bases and Brews Music Fest is a family-friendly festival capping off the 2023 Spring Training season. The festival will feature national and local award-winning entertainment, thrilling performers, exhilarating midway rides and games, classic festival food and interactive activities for all ages. Beer, baseball fun and music, what more could you need?!"

March 24-26

$20+

Mark Coronado Park

https://basesandbrewsfest.com/

Tempe

Four Peaks Spring Tours

"Beer and baseball your things? Come take a brewery tour at Four Peaks Brewing Company before you head out to a spring training game this season!

Each $25 ticket includes a brewery tour, three beer samples, a bratwurst served with a side of chips, a mainstay pint, and a baseball-themed giveaway item. It's a full day at the brewery, but wraps up early so you can make your seat for first pitch!"

Select dates though March 28

$25

Four Peaks Brewing Company

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/four-peaks-spring-tours-2023-tickets-515583824097

