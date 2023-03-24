Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: March 24-26

Need plans this weekend? Check out the PHXAM Skateboard Contest, Bases and Brews Music Fest, the Arizona Game and Fish 2023 Outdoor Expo and more happening in the Phoenix area for March 24-26.

Also, here's a list of spring training deals and events in the Valley this month.

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

Chandler

2023 NHRA Arizona Nationals

"The 38th and final NHRA Arizona Nationals marks the second race of the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, bringing plenty of excitement and anticipation to the facility. Massive crowds are expected all weekend, as race fans will look to celebrate nearly four decades of history in Phoenix with plenty of 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph action to close out racing at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park."

March 24-26

$20+

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

https://www.nhra.com/schedule/2023/nhra-camping-world-drag-racing-series/nhra-arizona-nationals

KNIX Barbeque and Beer Festival

"With over 30 BBQ pit masters, beer, spirits and novelty food items, the 14th annual event will offer a full day of great music, family entertainment and finger licking good food with amazing crafted drinks to wash it all down.

Live music from Billboard’s Hot Country Song #1 chart topper – Chris Janson along with Craig Morgan, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, and Jaty & The Black Stallions."

March 25

12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$85+, kids free

Tumbleweed Park

https://forty8live.com/chandlerbbq/

KNIX Barbeque and Beer Festival (Evolve Marketing)

Fountain Hills

Eggstravaganza

"Watch as hundreds of kids scramble to pick up over 15,000 eggs stuffed with candy and other prizes. This event is a sure way to begin the spring season. Hoppy Bunny will serve as Master of Ceremonies and will be available for hugs and pictures throughout the event."

March 25

8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

For children up to 8 years old, must be accompanied by an adult

Four Peaks Park

https://www.fountainhillsaz.gov/288/Eggstravaganza

Fountain Hills Dark Sky Festival

"This annual family-friendly event features a variety of activities and exhibits that highlight dark sky preservation and topics related to it."

Features a live nocturnal animal exhibit, telescope auction, a beer and wine garden and more.

March 25

4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

Fountain Hills Community Center

https://fhdarksky.com/events/festival/

Glendale

FunBox Glendale

"FUNBOX® is bringing the ultimate adventure to Glendale, Arizona. The 20,000-sq.-ft. inflatable playground is filled with 10 play zones, including Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball's Gallop, and an obstacle course."

Select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 21

$17

Arrowhead Towne Center - Southeast parking lot near Macy's

https://www.arrowheadtownecenter.com/Events/Details/572321 | https://funbox.com/glendaleaz

Credit: FUNBOX

Phoenix

Animals After Dark: That 70's Cirque Show

"This year’s cirque-style show, featuring local acrobats and performers, takes place in the far out 1970s, where everything was just a little more groovy, baby.

Bust out your vintage bell bottoms and join us as we follow two friends on an unexpected adventure of juggling, dance, aerial acrobatics, and more!"

March 24

6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

$100

Phoenix Zoo

https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/animals-after-dark/

Arizona Game and Fish 2023 Outdoor Expo

"The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Outdoor Expo will feature everything from wildlife exhibits and family fishing tanks and trying out firearms in a safe, controlled environment on the range.

Another great event is expected with more than 100 exhibitors, including outdoor recreation and conservation groups, government agencies and commercial vendors of outdoor products and services."

March 25-26

Free

Ben Avery Shooting Facility

https://www.azgfd.com/expo/

Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival

"The Arizona Wine Growers Association (AWGA) will be hosting the 2nd Annual Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival and Governor’s Cup Celebration at Steele Indian School Park, sponsored by ArizonaWines.com and Dawning Public Relations.

The festival—celebrating the proclamation signed by former Governor Doug Ducey in 2022 designating March as Arizona Wine Month—will feature award-winning wines from across the state, along with live music, a variety of food trucks, and local artisans."

March 25

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$35+/$10 for non-drinkers

Steele Indian School Park

https://azwinegrowersassociation.com/events/arizona-wine-month-festival/

Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival (Dawning PR)

Cowtown's 21st Annual PHXAM Skateboard Contest

"Cowtown Skateboards is honored to announce our 21st annual PHXAM! That's right, everyone's favorite spring thing is back at Desert West Skatepark March 25–26th, showcasing the best of the best amateur skateboarding talent from around the globe. On top of the blockbuster skateboard spectacle we offer every year, we'll be adding to the epicness with a podium and prize purse for men and women contestants.

The contest is a huge part of the weekend festivities, but it ain't all of it. Following the first day's heats, all PHXAM attendees are invited to a night of sights and sounds with live sets from Sewer Gap and Garnak leading up to the magic that is Metalachi. It's all in the name. Get hyped as they treat your hearts and eardrums to their signature blend of heavy metal and mariachi."

March 25-26

$5-$20

Desert West Skateboard Plaza

http://phxam.com/

Dog Fun Festival

"Calling all dog lovers! Desert Ridge Marketplace is partnering with Dog Fun Festival to host the ultimate pawty in The District!

Dog Fun Festival will feature dog races, caricature pup portraits, enrichment games, awesome photo ops, pup cups, giveaways and more – all benefiting the AZ Humane Society. This event is free and open to the public and will be the best doggone day ever."

March 25

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free

Desert Ridge Marketplace

https://shopdesertridge.com/event/dogfunfestival/

Roosevelt Row Spring 2023 Weekend A.R.T.S. Market

"We are kicking off the Roosevelt Row Spring Evening A.R.T.S. Market Series this Friday starting at 5:00 pm, Saturday with a morning market from 10-3 and the evening market starting at 5 and Sunday market starting at 10am. We hope to see you there! Come and check out Roosevelt Row artists, local music and local food."

March 24-26

Roosevelt Row

https://www.instagram.com/rooseveltrowcdc/

SandFest

"The sand play continues as Valley businesses compete for the golden shovel in the annual sand-sculpting competition. Join the fun and vote for your favorite! Plus, live entertainment, outdoor activities, and professional sculptors, the Sand Guys, will be front and center putting the finishing touches on their signature sculpture! What will they build?"

March 24-25

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$17 for museum admission

Children's Museum of Phoenix

https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/event/sandfest-2023/

A signature sculpture for a past SandFest. (Children's Museum of Phoenix)

Queen Creek

Shea Homes Good Life Festival

"Good Life Festival is a complete entertainment experience with renowned national and local acts on an outdoor stage and a variety of prime experiences that celebrate "the Good Life." In 2023, guests will enjoy a pre-concert wine, craft beer, and bourbon tasting, a variety of food, and even shopping amidst the farm’s beautiful surroundings."

Features a performance from iconic songwriter Kenny Loggins.

March 26

Starts at 12:30 p.m.

$50+

Schnepf Farms

https://www.thegoodlifefest.com/events/tglf-sunmar26-2026/

Sun City

Celebrate the Poms

"The Sun City Poms, known for their glittery costumes, spectacular dancing and synchronized routines will be performing to such popular songs as "Uptown Funk", "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy", and "Celebrate". This performance will be filled with new moves and music that will amaze audiences of all ages."

March 25

12:30 p.m.

Free

Sundial Auditorium

https://suncitypoms.org/

Credit: Sun City Poms

Surprise

Bases and Brews Music Fest

"Bases and Brews Music Fest is a family-friendly festival capping off the 2023 Spring Training season. The festival will feature national and local award-winning entertainment, thrilling performers, exhilarating midway rides and games, classic festival food and interactive activities for all ages. Beer, baseball fun and music, what more could you need?!"