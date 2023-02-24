Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Feb. 25-27

Need plans this weekend? Check out barbecues, musicals, spring training celebrations and more happening in the Valley for Feb. 25-27.

Chandler

Arizona Railway Day

"Come aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during Arizona Railway Day in Chandler.

Arizona Railway Day will include displays of artifacts and memorabilia, tours of vintage railcars and a selection of railroad books, magazines and timetables for sale at affordable prices. Food and beverages will be available for purchase."

Feb. 25

9 a.m. - 4p.m.

Free

Arizona Railway Museum

https://www.chandleraz.gov/news-center/celebrate-arizona-railway-day-chandler

Fountain Hills

Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts

"The Fountain Festival is three days of nearly 500 global artists and artisans exhibiting work in every medium.

Food booths, a beer garden and seating areas abound throughout the venue. Local restaurants are open and many participate with booths in the Fountain Festival. There’s breakfast for the early-risers, lunch, if you like to sleep in, and even dinner. "

Feb. 24-26

Free

E Ave of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

https://www.fountainhillschamber.com/artfairs-spring-fountain-festival/

Glendale

Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show

"The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, the largest home show in the Southwest, returns to State Farm Stadium February 24 through 26th featuring more than 900 home improvement exhibitor booths and displays. Just in time for the Spring Equinox, the Home Show returns bringing you endless spring landscape ideas, décor and more."

Feb. 24-26

$3 for kids / $8 for adults

State Farm Stadium

https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/attend/

Laveen

71st Annual Laveen BBQ

"We have food and drinks, bands, over 100 vendors, a fun zone for all ages, and many other activities. This is Laveen's biggest community event for friends, family and neighbors to get together."

Feb. 25

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Park

https://www.laveen.org/bbq/about-the-bbq.html

Mesa

I Love Mesa Day

"I Love Mesa Day will feature various free, family friendly and outdoor events throughout Downtown Mesa from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m celebrating all that is Uniquely Local."

Feb. 25

8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

Downtown Mesa

https://downtownmesa.com/events/i-love-mesa-day-2023

Phoenix

Adults-Only Play Date at the Phoenix Children's Museum

"Let your inner child run wild at this outrageously fun, adults-only night at the Museum! Cocktails, craft beer, food trucks, retro games, giant games, and three floors of interactive exhibits to explore."

Feb. 25

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

$20+

Children's Museum of Phoenix

https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/event/play-date/

Dogs! A Science Tail at the Arizona Science Center

"Have you ever wondered what your dog is thinking? Dogs! A Science Tail is a fun, interactive glimpse into the world of our canine friends. The exhibition highlights the extraordinary ways dogs see, hear and smell their surroundings, and explores why humans and dogs are best friends."

Until April 30

Arizona Science Center

https://www.azscience.org/attractions/dogs-a-science-tail/

Indie Film Fest Block Party

"Indie Film Fest and Roosevelt Row CDC Team up again to create the biggest film screening of the year in downtown Phoenix with our very first Official Indie Film Fest Block Party. We will be screening short films, music videos, and so much more,"

Feb. 24

Free

2nd Street and Roosevelt

https://theindiefilmfest.com/rooseveltrow/

Junior League of Phoenix's 86th Annual Rummage Sale

"As JLP’s signature fundraiser, the Rummage Sale is "Arizona’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale," and provides shoppers with an opportunity to purchase an array of new and gently used items at deeply discounted prices.

Thousands of items will be for sale, which regularly include: art; baby accessories and furniture; books; clothing for men, women, children and babies; collectibles; electronics; holiday items; home office supplies; housewares; furniture; kitchen and dining wares; lawn and garden supplies; sporting goods; toys and more."

Feb. 25

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$5, free after 12 p.m.

Arizona State Fairgrounds Exhibit Building

https://www.jlp.org/rummage/

Matsuri Festival

"The Arizona Matsuri is a two-day festival featuring the culture of Japan. Arizona Matsuri offers a diverse selection of entertainment including Taiko, Martial Arts, Traditional Japanese Dance, and more!"

Feb. 25-26

Free

Steele Indian School Park

https://azmatsuri.org/

PHXArt Family Funday

"Four times a year, Phoenix Art Museum hosts PhxArt Family Fundays, an all-ages, free-access day with complimentary admission to every gallery and exhibition and arts-engagement programming suitable for visitors of all ages, interests, and abilities."

Feb. 26

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Phoenix Art Museum

https://phxart.org/visiting-with-kids/phxart-family-fundays/

Scottsdale

Arabian Horse Show

"The world’s largest Arabian horse show returns for the 68th year February 16th -26th at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The show will highlight the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more!"

Feb. 16-26

Kids 12 and under free; adults $15

WestWorld of Scottsdale

https://www.scottsdaleshow.com/

Tempe

Frozen at ASU Gammage

"An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy."

Until March 5

$100+

ASU Gammage

https://www.asugammage.com/frozen

Innings Festival

"The premier Arizona Spring Training celebration is thrilled to return for its fifth edition. This year’s festival will bring music lovers and passionate baseball fans together at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park on February 25-26, 2023.

Headliners include Green Day and Eddie Vedder, along with incredible performances from Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, The Pretty Reckless, The Head and the Heart and many more, along with special appearances by MLB legends Ryan Dempster, Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, Dontrelle Willis, Grady Sizemore and more."