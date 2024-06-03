Adams Fire burning near Fountain Hills

A community near Fountain Hills has been told to be ready to evacuate due to a wildfire burning in the area.

The Adams Fire has burned 3,500 acres as of June 3. No containment has been reported.

The Goldfield Ranch Community north of Highway 87 has been put on "SET" status, according to the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management.

Helicopters, fire engines and hotshot crews have been called into battle the fire, which sparked on Sunday evening.

Northbound State Route 87 is shut down at Bush Highway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Map of the Adams Fire