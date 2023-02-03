Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Feb. 3-5

Need plans this weekend? Check out car shows, balloon classics, parades and more in the Phoenix area for Feb. 3-5:

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

Chandler

Southwest Cajun Fest

"The 9th Annual Southwest Cajun Fest celebrates Cajun culture, cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Guests will be transported to New Orleans during this one-of-a-kind event with French Quarter-style backdrops in our Bourbon Street Experience that includes beads tossed from second story balconies, street performers, stilt walkers, jugglers, magicians and a brass marching band.:

Feb. 4

2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$25

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

https://forty8live.com/southwestcajunfest/

Fountain Hills

Concours in the Hills 2023

"On February 4, 2023, Concours in the Hills will return for its ninth year. We hope you will join us for a day of great cars, food and music in the spectacular setting of Fountain Park.

Cars come from all over Arizona, California, Nevada and New Mexico to participate. The event is supported by leading car clubs of Arizona representing Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Corvette, Viper, Ford GT, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mustang, Jaguar, Cadillac, Lotus, and others."

Feb. 4

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Free

Fountain Park

https://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/signature/concours/

Goodyear

Arizona Balloon Classic

"The skies will be filled with hot-air balloons participating in thrilling ascensions from the grassy fields of the Goodyear Ballpark for a spectacular sight of mass and color."

Feb. 3-5

$30+

Goodyear Ballpark

https://abcfest.com/

Glendale

Downtown Glendale Arts & Culture Fest

"The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, Local First Arizona, and the city of Glendale are collaborating to bring over 100 artists, musicians, and interactive arts experience to the community. A week before the Big Game (Super Bowl LVII) kicks-off in Glendale, the heart of downtown will welcome the community to connect and celebrate through arts and culture."

Feb. 4

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Free

Murphy Park

https://www.glendaleaz.com/play/arts___culture/downtown_glendale_arts___culture_fest

Phoenix

First Friday Art Walk

A self-guided tour of art galleries, food trucks, live music and more in downtown Phoenix.

Jan. 6

Grand Avenue, Roosevelt Row Arts District

https://www.visitphoenix.com/things-to-do/arts-culture/first-friday-art-walk/

The Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center

"It feels good to football! The NFL takes over Downtown Phoenix starting February 4 with Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's at the Phoenix Convention Center. Experience the NFL's football theme park with interactive games like the 40-yard dash, get star player autographs, take photos with the Super Bowl Rings and Vince Lombardi trophy, and visit NFL Shop. It's the ultimate Super Bowl Week event with fun for all ages."

Feb. 4-5, Feb. 9-11

$20+

Phoenix Convention Center

https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/super-bowl-experience/pcc

More Super Bowl events here.

PPA Desert Ridge Open

"Amateur matches will be played alongside Championship Court where the top professionals in the world compete for the biggest payouts in the sport of pickleball."

Feb. 1-5

$25+

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

https://www.ppatour.com/events/desert-ridge-open/

Peoria

Free Outdoor Movie at Centennial Plaza Park

"Feb is still on the chilly side so don't be shy...snuggle up in your warm PJs, drink some tasty hot chocolate, and watch a family friendly movie!"

Feb. 4

5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Free

Centennial Plaza Park

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-outdoor-movie-valentines-preparty-pj-party-tickets-507178212687

Scottsdale

Arizona Indian Festival

"Held in conjunction with Scottsdale’s Western Week, the Arizona Indian Festival provides a new platform to tribal tourism and awareness of Arizona’s indigenous communities by creating an inclusive inter-tribal event celebrating culture, traditional arts, crafts, and foods, as well as innovations and trends in cultural tourism experiences in Arizona."

Feb. 4-5

Free

Scottsdale Civic Center

https://arizonaindiantourism.org/azindianfestival/

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

"Produced by Vermillion Promotions, a leading producer of Arizona’s top-ranked art festivals, the Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a must-stop event for art and wine lovers everywhere! "

Feb. 4-5

Free, $20+ for wine tastings

Kierland Commons

https://www.kierlandcommons.com/ArtWineFestival

Parada del Sol Parade

"The Parada del Sol Historic Parade has been a Scottsdale, AZ tradition since 1953. The streets of Old Town Scottsdale welcome over 30,000 spectators and nearly 150 Parade entries marching down Scottsdale Road.

Beginning immediately after the Parade, The Trail’s End Festival is a huge block party for all ages, featuring live concerts, food, and fun. And the KIDZ Zone with games, pony rides and much more will keep the lil cowpokes happy."

Feb. 4

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free

Route begins near Scottsdale Road and Drinkwater Boulevard

https://scottsdaleparade.com/

Waterfront Fine Art & Wine Festival

"Patrons love strolling throughout spectacular paintings, bronzes, glass, stone, copper, clay sculptures, photography and jewelry. The Scottsdale Waterfront is a superb backdrop, which adds romance to the event with reflections across the waters."

Feb. 3-5

$5

Old Town Scottsdale, 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://thunderbirdartists.com/scottsdale-arizona-waterfront-fine-art-wine-festival-february