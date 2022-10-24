Super Bowl 2023: Here's a list of events leading up to the big game in Arizona

The Super Bowl is just months away, and there will be a lot of events in the week leading up to the big game, all across the Phoenix area.

On Oct. 24, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and the NFL announced some of the events, all of which are set to take place in 2023.

"Arizona will provide a unique backdrop for a weeklong celebration heading into Super Bowl LVII which will culminate what is proving to be a remarkable 2022 NFL season," said Executive VIce President of Club Business & League Events of the NFL, Peter O’Reilly, in a statement released on Oct. 24.

Here's a look at the events that have been announced.

A freeway billboard advertising Super Bowl LXII in Phoenix. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

January 7

Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee 5K-9 Fun Run

The event is set to take place at Riverview Park in Mesa. The event is open to people and dogs, according to the host committee.

February 4-5, February 9-11

Super Bowl Experience

The event is set to take place at the Phoenix Convention Center in Downtown Phoenix.

According to a statement released in June 2022, the event will give fans an opportunity to collect autographs from current and former NFL players, as well as participate in interactive games, youth football clinics, and more.

February 6

Opening Night

The event is set to take place at the Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix.

February 8

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

The event is set to take place at the Mesa Center for the Arts.

February 8-12

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

The event is set to take place at Old Town Scottsdale.

February 9

NFL Honors

The event is set to take place at Phoenix Symphony Hall.

February 9-12

Super Bowl Experience

The event is set to take place at Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix.

According to a statement released in June 2022, the event offers what host committee officials describe as an "immersive experience," with live music and entertainment, local cuisine, and multicultural celebrations.

February 10

FanDuel Party

The event is set to take place at Tempe Beach Park.

February 11

Taste of the NFL

The event is set to take place at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix.

February 12

Official Super Bowl Watch Party

The event is set to take place at Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix.

