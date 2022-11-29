Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons to perform at Super Bowl Music Fest in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Several big names in the music industry will be performing next year at the Footprint Center as the Valley prepares to host Super Bowl LVII.
The three-night Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will be held at the home of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury from Thursday, Feb, 9 to Saturday, Feb. 11.
Paramore will kick off the music festival, followed by Dave Matthews Band – with special guest DJ Pee .Wee – and Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown on the final night.
Tickets for the event go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.
Visit superbowlmusicfest.com for ticket information.
Hayley Williams of Paramore, Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band. and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. (From left: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival; SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)