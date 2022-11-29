Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons to perform at Super Bowl Music Fest in downtown Phoenix

Several big names in the music industry will be performing next year at the Footprint Center as the Valley prepares to host Super Bowl LVII.

The three-night Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will be held at the home of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury from Thursday, Feb, 9 to Saturday, Feb. 11.

Paramore will kick off the music festival, followed by Dave Matthews Band – with special guest DJ Pee .Wee – and Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown on the final night.

Tickets for the event go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Visit superbowlmusicfest.com for ticket information.

