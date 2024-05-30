Driver accused of murder in wrong-way crash that killed 3

article

A man who authorities say drove the wrong way on State Route 87 near Fountain Hills and crashed into another vehicle, killing three people, has been arrested.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on May 26 near milepost 187.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a tan 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it hit a white 2001 Ford F-150.

The driver of the F-150 suffered life-threatening injuries. Three other people who were riding in the truck were killed.

Jose Serrano-Orduno was identified as the driver of the Avalanche.

According to court documents, Serrano-Orduno's blood-alcohol level was .249.

Serrano-Orduno, 41, was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment.

Map of where the crash happened