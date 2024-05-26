3 killed in wrong-way crash on SR 87 near Fountain Hills, DPS says

article

A wrong-way crash on SR 87 near Fountain Hills left three dead, Arizona DPS said on Sunday.

The two-car crash happened on the highway near milepost 187, or by the Hayden-Rhodes Aqueduct, on May 26 around 5 a.m.

All three people who died, DPS says, were inside the same car. Their identities weren't released.

DPS didn't say what led up to the crash, but that impairment hasn't been ruled out as a factor.

Roads have reopened.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Map of where the crash happened: