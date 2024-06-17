Shooting in Avondale leaves man dead, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody following a shooting early Monday morning in Avondale that left a man dead.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. on June 17 near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road.

Avondale Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim did not survive. He was not identified.

"Officers were able to locate an adult male suspect nearby and took him into custody," police said.

The suspect was not identified.

Traffic in the area is shut down due to the investigation.

Map of where the shooting happened