Shooting in Avondale leaves man dead, suspect in custody

Published  June 17, 2024 6:51am MST
Crime and Public Safety
Suspect in custody after deadly Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A suspect is in custody following a shooting early Monday morning in Avondale that left a man dead.

The shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. on June 17 near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road.

Avondale Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim did not survive. He was not identified.

avondale deadly gsw thomas road

A suspect is in custody following a shooting on June 17 near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road that left a man dead.

"Officers were able to locate an adult male suspect nearby and took him into custody," police said.

The suspect was not identified.

Traffic in the area is shut down due to the investigation.

Map of where the shooting happened