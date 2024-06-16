Expand / Collapse search
Remembering Scottsdale PD Det. Ryan So at Valley Life Church: 'Until we meet again'

By
Published  June 16, 2024 6:58pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Loved ones remember Scottsdale PD Det. Ryan So

It was a somber Sunday service honoring fallen Scottsdale Police Det. Ryan So.

He was killed on Thursday, June 13, while serving an arrest warrant. He was accidentally shot by a rifle that fell out of a bag.

His body was taken away from the medical examiner's office on Sunday. 

On this Father's Day, his friends and family remembered the man who touched so many lives.

So leaves behind a wife and three little girls who are without their dad this Father's Day.

"I asked Ashley if I could have Ryan's bible to preach from today. I'm preaching to you from Ryan's bible that I gave him a few years ago," Brian Bowman, pastor at Valley Life Church, said.

It was a Father’s Day sermon at Valley Life Church – remembering a man many looked up to.

"He was that man that everybody strived to be like," said Michael Hart.

Mentors and lifelong friends of So's say his wife Ashley and three little girls, Emerson, Stella and Tatum, were his whole world.

"He just loved them," Ricky Haro said. "He talked about his girls, bragged about his girls a lot, always wanted ways to improve on being a father, and sought advice from everybody."

So served in the U.S. Navy for four years and the Scottsdale Police Department for 9. Those close to him say his faith, his family, and his friends were the foundation of his life.

He was always telling those he loved what they meant to him.

SPD says Det. Ryan So died in a 'line of duty death'

"I love him. We said that a lot, and it's odd for a man to say that, but it was normal in our conversation," John MacKenzie said. "I wouldn't mind saying that again."

His humble heart bettered those around him. His joy was contagious.

"Big smile, quirky laugh, like belly laugh," MacKenzie said.

A life taken so suddenly now leaves a lasting impact around the Valley.

"We aren't guaranteed tomorrow. Don't be afraid and don't hesitate to tell others how important they are to you," Hart said. "Until we meet again."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

The family is taking donations written out to Ashley So at Valley Life Church in Scottsdale. The 100 Club also has a scholarship in his name.