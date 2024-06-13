Expand / Collapse search
Police officer injured in 'critical incident' near Scottsdale Airport

Updated  June 13, 2024 9:25pm MST
Scottsdale police officer injured during incident

A Scottsdale Police Officer was injured during an incident near the Scottsdale Airport. Investigators are combing through the crime scene.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police said that one officer is injured after they responded to a critical incident near Scottsdale Airport on the evening of June 13.

According to a post on X by Scottsdale PD, there was no threat to the surrounding community.

Police confirmed to FOX 10 that the incident was taking place in the area near Greenway-Hayden Loop and 76th Street. 

They have asked the public to avoid the area.

No other information was made available.

Map of where the incident took place: