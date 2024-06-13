Police officer injured in 'critical incident' near Scottsdale Airport
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police said that one officer is injured after they responded to a critical incident near Scottsdale Airport on the evening of June 13.
According to a post on X by Scottsdale PD, there was no threat to the surrounding community.
Police confirmed to FOX 10 that the incident was taking place in the area near Greenway-Hayden Loop and 76th Street.
They have asked the public to avoid the area.
No other information was made available.