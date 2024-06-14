Interstate 17 closure due to crash that causes ammunition to explode, ensuing brush fire

article

Interstate 17 northbound was closed for a vehicle fire that set off rounds of ammunition near Cordes Lakes, about 35 miles north of the Loop 303.

The fire produced an ensuing brush fire. Clouds of smoke and heavily reduced visibility in the area.

The crash happened near milepost 261 and delays extended back as far as milepost 250 as of 5:46 p.m.

Southbound lanes were originally closed for safety but have since been reopened.

There is no expected time for reopening.

Map of where the crash took place: