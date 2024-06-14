Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Interstate 17 closure due to crash that causes ammunition to explode, ensuing brush fire

By
Published  June 14, 2024 6:06pm MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Photos courtesy of Lori Bello)

CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Interstate 17 northbound was closed for a vehicle fire that set off rounds of ammunition near Cordes Lakes, about 35 miles north of the Loop 303.

The fire produced an ensuing brush fire. Clouds of smoke and heavily reduced visibility in the area.

The crash happened near milepost 261 and delays extended back as far as milepost 250 as of 5:46 p.m.

Southbound lanes were originally closed for safety but have since been reopened.

There is no expected time for reopening.

Map of where the crash took place: