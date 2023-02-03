One person killed in SR 87 crash near Fountain Hills
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - One person has died in a crash on State Route 87 just east of Fountain Hills, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.
The two-vehicle collision happened at milepost 201, near Bush Highway. It's not known what caused the crash.
The right lane of the roadway remains closed for the investigation.
