One person killed in SR 87 crash near Fountain Hills

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - One person has died in a crash on State Route 87 just east of Fountain Hills, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The two-vehicle collision happened at milepost 201, near Bush Highway. It's not known what caused the crash.

The right lane of the roadway remains closed for the investigation.

