Truck hit by bullet on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that may be the result of road rage.
The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 2 along Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue. A driver reported to police saying that someone shot at his truck, striking his windshield.
The driver was not hurt.
Police say they are searching the eastbound freeway off-ramp at 43rd Avenue for shell casings.
A description of the suspect's vehicle has not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 2 along Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue. A driver reported to police saying that someone shot at his truck, striking his windshield. The driver was not hurt.
More Arizona headlines
- Suspect wanted for attacking Glendale Circle K employee, stealing alcohol
- Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves
- Arizona drag shows would be labeled 'adult cabaret' under proposed bill
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: