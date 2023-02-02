Truck hit by bullet on I-10 in Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that may be the result of road rage.

The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 2 along Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue. A driver reported to police saying that someone shot at his truck, striking his windshield.

The driver was not hurt.

Police say they are searching the eastbound freeway off-ramp at 43rd Avenue for shell casings.

A description of the suspect's vehicle has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

