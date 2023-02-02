Suspect wanted for attacking Glendale Circle K employee, stealing alcohol

Glendale people need help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a Circle K and assaulting an employee.

The attack happened at a location near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Dec. 18.

Police say the suspect tried to buy alcohol after hours, and when the clerk told him to leave, he choked out the victim multiple times.

The employee reportedly suffered broken bones from the attack.

An image of the suspect. (Glendale Police)

The suspect then went to the cooler to get some alcohol and left the store without paying for it.

Police described the attacker as a Hispanic man with black hair, and he was driving a silver four-door Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.

