Arizona drag shows would be labeled 'adult cabaret' under proposed bill

The Arizona State Senate Judiciary Committee is set to discuss a proposed measure that would define drag performances in the state as "adult cabaret."

Senate Bill 1028 would also make drag performances illegal on public property or in a location where the performance can be viewed by children.

Violations would carry a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

Supporters say the bill protects children, but critics argue it unfairly targets performers who may not be performing adult-oriented shows.

This is one of three bills making their way through the Arizona Legislature that would limit or restrict drag shows. Arizona Senator Anthony Kern, who proposed SB 1028, has also sponsored another bill that would limit the days, hours and locations for where the shows would happen.

More Arizona politics