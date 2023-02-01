Proposed Arizona law would crack down on homeless encampments

Republican lawmakers in Arizona have introduced a bill that would crack down on homeless encampments.

Senate Bill 1413 would require local governments to clean up encampments once they are reported, and homeless people on private property would be charged with trespassing.

The proposed law does not include solutions for housing or shelter.

The bill is backed by State Sen. Justine Wadsack and Rep. Rachel Jones, who are both from Tucson.

More Arizona headlines