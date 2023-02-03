Woman dies in Sun City duplex fire, 3 others displaced

A woman has died after a fire broke out in a Sun City home overnight, officials said.

The fire happened at a duplex near 107th Avenue and Peoria, and dozens of firefighters from Peoria and Glendale responded.

The roof partially collapsed on one side of the home. A family of three was able to escape, but a woman and her two dogs living in the other side of the duplex did not survive, according to neighbors.

"I got a whiff of smoke and I said there's something wrong here, and I ran over and shook [my husband] and I said…'We gotta get out of here, there's a fire, something is going on, and we have got to get out," said Barbara, one of the affected residents.

It's unknown what sparked the fire.

More Arizona headlines