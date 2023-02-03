Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies in Sun City duplex fire, 3 others displaced

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly duplex fire in Sun City

FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest on a deadly duplex fire near 107th Avenue and Peoria that broke out overnight.

SUN CITY, Ariz. - A woman has died after a fire broke out in a Sun City home overnight, officials said.

The fire happened at a duplex near 107th Avenue and Peoria, and dozens of firefighters from Peoria and Glendale responded.

The roof partially collapsed on one side of the home. A family of three was able to escape, but a woman and her two dogs living in the other side of the duplex did not survive, according to neighbors.

"I got a whiff of smoke and I said there's something wrong here, and I ran over and shook [my husband] and I said…'We gotta get out of here, there's a fire, something is going on, and we have got to get out," said Barbara, one of the affected residents.

It's unknown what sparked the fire. 

Deadly house fire in Sun City

Tina Winchester shared video of a deadly house fire that broke out near 107th Avenue and Peoria.

More Arizona headlines

Credit: Tina Winchester